OPPO Reno11 series goes official in India: Check prices, features

By Akash Pandey 12:45 pm Jan 12, 202412:45 pm

The Reno11 Pro comes with LPDDR5X RAM

OPPO has launched its Reno11 smartphone series in India, following its announcement in China last November. The line-up encompasses two models, the Reno11 and Reno11 Pro, with both being equipped with MediaTek chipsets. The regular model comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, costing Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. In contrast, the Pro model is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the single 12GB/256GB version.

Take a look at the highlights

OPPO Reno11 series sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED curved screen, with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 950-nits of peak brightness. The regular model sports a 50MP (OIS) Sony LYT600 main sensor and the Pro model uses 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 lens. Additionally, they have an 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide and 32MP (2x) IMX709 telephoto cameras. Up front, the devices feature a 32MP IMX709 sensor.

Both handsets run Android 14

The Reno11 and Reno11 Pro use Dimensity 7050 and Dimensity 8200 chipsets, respectively. The higher-end model also gets MariSilicon X NPU for image processing. Both phones boot Android 14-based ColorOS 14. The Reno11 has a larger battery (5,000mAh v/s 4,700mAh) but with slower charging (67W v/s 80W) than Reno11 Pro. They will start shipping on January 25 and January 18, respectively.

