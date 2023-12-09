Realme 12 Pro series spotted on BIS, Indian launch imminent

The Realme 12 Pro series will boot Android 14-based Realme UI (Representative image)

Realme recently unveiled its flagship smartphone, GT5 Pro, and it seems the company is now shifting its focus to the upcoming numbered series. Recent certifications from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for the Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ suggest that their launch is just around the corner. A standard Realme 12 model is also rumored to be in the works.

Model numbers and certifications

Both the Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro+ received BIS certification, with model numbers "RMX3842" and "RMX3840" respectively. The "RMX3840" model is thought to be the Realme 12 Pro+, which has also been spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI certification platform. The "RMX3842" model is likely the Realme 12 Pro. Unfortunately, these certifications don't provide much information about the devices.

Expected specifications and competition

According to reports, the Realme 12 Pro+ may come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and a 64MP OmniVision OV64B 3x periscope telephoto camera. The Realme 12 Pro is expected to feature a 32MP Sony IMX709 (2x) telephoto lens. Historically, the Realme number series has gone head-to-head with the Redmi Note lineup. This time around, the Realme 12 series is anticipated to compete with the Redmi Note 13 Pro series, which is gearing up for Indian launch.