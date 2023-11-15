Realme GT5 Pro confirmed to feature Sony Lytia camera sensor

By Sanjana Shankar 02:36 pm Nov 15, 202302:36 pm

The exact launch date of the handset has not been confirmed yet

Realme has officially revealed that its forthcoming flagship smartphone, the GT5 Pro, will come with Sony's new Lytia camera sensor. The device will debut this month but the specific launch date is yet to be disclosed. Reports indicate that both the Realme GT5 Pro and OnePlus's upcoming flagship, OnePlus 12, will feature the same primary camera. For reference, the OnePlus 12 is confirmed to get an LYT-808 50MP main camera.

Comparing camera setups of Realme GT5 Pro and OnePlus 12

Despite sharing the same primary camera, the OnePlus 12 is predicted to provide a more advanced photography experience than the Realme GT5 Pro. The OnePlus 12 is expected to include an IMX581 48MP ultra-wide lens and an OmniVision OV64B 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Meanwhile, GT5 Pro's rear camera configuration will likely comprise an IMX355 8MP ultra-wide lens and an IMX890 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 2.7x optical zoom. Both smartphones could offer a 32MP selfie camera.

Realme GT 5 Pro specifications and features

The Realme GT5 Pro may offer a 6.78-inch curved-edge 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The screen is confirmed to offer 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The handset will pack up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and will get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It will include one of the largest heat dissipation units and offer 240W fast charging support.

Launch timeframe and competition

Realme GT5 Pro may pack a 5,400mAh battery that supports 50W wireless charging. It will boot Android 14-based Realme UI 5. The handset's debut is expected to follow the launches of the Honor's 100 series, OPPO's Reno 11 lineup, and Nubia's Red Magic 9 Pro gaming smartphones, all set for November 23. It is speculated that Realme's flagship will go official in the final week of November. The smartphone will take on flagship devices like OnePlus 12 and Xiaomi 14.

