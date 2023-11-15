OpenAI pauses sign-ups for ChatGPT Plus due to overwhelming demand

1/3

Technology 2 min read

OpenAI pauses sign-ups for ChatGPT Plus due to overwhelming demand

By Rishabh Raj 02:03 pm Nov 15, 202302:03 pm

The latest features allow users to create custom versions of ChatGPT, known as GPTs

OpenAI has put a temporary hold on new user registrations for its ChatGPT Plus subscription service, as revealed by CEO Sam Altman in a post on X (previously Twitter) this Wednesday. The move comes as a result of the overwhelming demand following the launch of new features and enhancements during the company's inaugural developer conference last week. Altman shared, "The surge in usage post devday has exceeded our capacity and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience."

2/3

What are the new features of ChatGPT Plus?

The latest features allow users to create custom versions of ChatGPT, known as GPTs, for specific tasks without any coding knowledge. These tailored GPTs can help with tasks such as tutoring a child in math or clarifying board game rules, among other uses. OpenAI's conference disclosed that its services are used by over 10 crore people each week, with more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies building tools on the platform.

3/3

OpenAI is planning to launch a store for custom GPTs

Later this month, OpenAI plans to launch a store where users can discover and monetize custom GPTs made by others, similar to Apple's App Store. The ChatGPT Plus subscription is priced at $20 per month (approximately Rs. 1,650) and provides perks like access during high-traffic periods, quicker response times, and priority access to new features and upgrades, including the GPT-4 model, DALL-E 3, and more. Users can still access the free version of ChatGPT which uses the GPT-3.5 model.