How to manage storage as WhatsApp ends unlimited backup facility

1/4

Technology 2 min read

How to manage storage as WhatsApp ends unlimited backup facility

By Sanjana Shankar 12:37 pm Nov 15, 202312:37 pm

The changes will extend to Android users in early 2024

WhatsApp has confirmed that it will discontinue the unlimited Google Drive backups for Android users, a feature that was introduced in 2015. Users will now have to use 15GB of free storage that Google provides to back up their WhatsApp data along with sharing it across Gmail and Google Photos. This change is set to roll out for beta users in December 2023 and will gradually extend to all Android users by early 2024.

2/4

The change will not affect Google Workspace subscribers

Android users can backup WhatsApp backups as long as there's sufficient space in their Google Account storage. However, if the storage limit is reached, users will have to clear up space by deleting unnecessary items. Notably, this change in storage quota won't affect users who have a Google Workspace subscription through their work or school. This modification brings the backup experience on Android in line with iOS. WhatsApp will reportedly show in-app alerts to inform users of the impending change.

3/4

Reduced backup size and cloudless chat transfer

Over the past few months, WhatsApp has introduced a couple of enhancements to decrease backup sizes, which should help mitigate the effects of these changes. Moreover, Android users can now transfer their chat history to another device without depending on Google Drive. On Android, the 'Chat Transfer' option can be accessed from the 'Chats' section within in-app settings. A similar chat transfer feature is available for iPhone users as well.

4/4

How to handle your WhatsApp chats and media effectively

To adapt to the said changes, users can take several proactive measures like reviewing and tidying up large media files and chats. An easy way to do this is from Settings > Storage and Data > Manage Storage. Users can also disable the auto-download option for media, clear unnecessary archived conversations, and activate disappearing messages. These steps can help users better manage storage and possibly prevent issues once the limited storage changes are implemented.