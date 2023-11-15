iMessage for Android: How Nothing's Chats app will work

By Sanjana Shankar 11:02 am Nov 15, 202311:02 am

The app will be accessible for Nothing Phone (2) users starting this Friday

Nothing has announced Nothing Chats, a messaging app that will enable Phone (2) owners to use Apple's iMessage service by "camouflaging" themselves as iPhone users. The app has been created in partnership with Sunbird, a US tech firm specializing in Android and web messaging. Presently in beta, the app offers several iMessage features, including individual messaging, group conversations, live typing indicators, high-resolution media sharing, and voice notes. Starting Friday, the app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Users are required to provide their Apple ID credentials

To access iMessage on Nothing Chats, users must sign in with their Apple ID or create a new account. Users should set Nothing Chats as their default messaging app to send/receive iMessages from iPhone users. The app provides two ways to end the connection to iMessage. One is from within the app and the other is automatic disconnection after two weeks of inactivity. Since the app supports RCS, Phone (2) users can stay connected with Android friends as well.

Workaround for iMessage access

The Nothing Chats app employs a workaround devised by Sunbird to grant iMessage access, similar to using iMessage on an iPad or Mac rather than an iPhone. Users should be aware that iMessage texts will display the email address linked to their Apple ID instead of their phone number. For now, this can be resolved by adding the Apple ID email to the contact information on the recipient's phone. Nothing intends to incorporate phone number compatibility in the future.

Security and encryption

Nothing Chats provides end-to-end encryption for all messages, ensuring maximum privacy. Nothing guarantees that neither it nor Sunbird will store any message data or Apple ID information. Nothing Chats will be accessible in the US, Canada, UK, and EU for Nothing Phone (2) users. The app will not function on the original Nothing Phone (1) or any other Android phone at its debut. The company is working to broaden its availability to additional regions.

Alternative services and future updates

Nothing Chats is not the first service to offer a workaround for accessing iMessage from an Android phone, as alternatives like Beeper and AirMessage also provide comparable solutions. However, these methods have their own security compromises and may not keep up with feature updates as Apple continues to enhance its official iMessage service. Nothing Chats for desktop web browsers is also under development to enable texting from a computer or tablet, but no timeline has been announced for its release.