Ear (Stick) will be launched on October 26 (Photo credit: Nothing)

London-based Nothing is gearing up for the launch of Ear (Stick), its second audio device. An official teaser released on Twitter has revealed the design of the earbuds, which will be launched on October 26 at 7:30pm IST. According to the tweet, Nothing Ear (Stick) has been tested on over 100 participants. It is claimed to be 'featherlight' as it weighs around 4.4g.

Context Why does this story matter?

A few weeks ago, renders of the Nothing Ear (Stick) were leaked and now, the company has confirmed the date of launch and design.

The Ear (Stick) is an entirely new product with a unique charging case and is rumored to be an affordable offering.

It will not feature silicone tips and may even lack active noise cancellation, unlike its predecessor Ear (1).

Design The earphones are 'designed to be worn all-day long'

Nothing Ear (Stick) will sport a transparent design-a signature feature of the company. It will come in a unique lipstick-like cylindrical case. The official teaser confirms that the earbuds will not have silicone tips. They will bear holes at the top and bottom of the stem instead of dotted grilles. The company claims that the earbuds are 'designed to be worn all-day long.'

Features It will not support active noise cancellation

Technical specifications will be revealed at the time of launch but several rumors have given us a fair idea of what to expect. On the connectivity front, Ear (Stick) may support Bluetooth 5.2. The charging case will likely house a 350mAh battery while each bud will carry a 36mAh battery. As the Ear (Stick) is an affordable product, it may lack active noise cancellation.

Information Nothing Ear (Stick): Pricing and availability

Nothing will reveal the pricing details of the Ear (Stick) at the time of launch on October 26. In India, it will be available via Myntra after the launch and may be priced under Rs. 4,000.