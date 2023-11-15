Garena Free Fire MAX codes for November 15: Redeem now

By Sanjana Shankar 09:27 am Nov 15, 202309:27 am

The codes have to redeemed via the official rewards redemption website

Garena Free Fire MAX has released the redeemable codes for today. These codes allow players to obtain premium in-game items for free, without having to spend real money on diamonds, the in-game currency. The list of additional in-game rewards includes weapons, skins, protective gear, costumes, and pets, among others. Do note that the redeem codes are time-sensitive and expire 12-18 hours after they are released.

Check out the list of redeemable codes for today

FBRNHMKIUYSTGF2, FV7YFHDN4M56LYP, FUOHLKBVCPY0987, FLOVI8C7DYETG4B. FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU, FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI, FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4, FN5TKYLHROVMKLS. F67U6T7UVB4U7U3, FBVYHDNEK4605IT, FFYUFJU78SU7YTG, FOE497MURKNLOBI. FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK, FL509YHD87BYVTC, FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7, FUSYHGBTNYG9MBK. F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI, FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4.

How to redeem the codes?

First, head to the game's official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Sign in to your gaming account using Google, Apple ID, X, Facebook, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Enter any of the codes into the text box and click the confirm button. You will be notified if the redemption was successful and the associated reward will be delivered to the mail section within 24 hours.