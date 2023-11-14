YouTube working on labels for 'realistic' AI-generated content

By Sanjana Shankar 06:09 pm Nov 14, 202306:09 pm

The new guidelines will take effect from next year

YouTube plans to implement new guidelines that will let users know when the content is generated by AI. There will be two categories, one with stricter rules for music industry partners and more lenient ones for general users. The company said that creators must label "realistic" AI-generated videos when uploading, especially for subjects like elections or ongoing conflicts. YouTube's spokesperson Jack Malon said that more comprehensive instructions and examples will be available when the disclosure requirement is introduced next year.

Improper labeling of AI-generated content will lead to penalties

Creators who fail to properly label AI-generated content on YouTube may face consequences such as content removal and demonetization. However, it's still uncertain how the platform will identify unlabeled AI-generated videos. Malon stated that YouTube is "investing in the tools to help us detect and accurately determine if creators have fulfilled their disclosure requirements when it comes to synthetic or altered content." To note, such tools are not yet available and current ones have a poor performance history.

YouTube will consider various factors while evaluating takedown requests

Users can request the removal of videos that simulate "an identifiable individual, including their face or voice" through the existing privacy request form. YouTube will consider various factors when evaluating these requests, such as whether the content is parody or satire and if the individual is a public official or "well-known" figure. YouTube will be transparent to users about which of its tools utilize generative AI.

Special protection for music industry partners

Partner music labels can request YouTube to remove content that "mimics an artist's unique singing or rapping voice." The only exception, according to YouTube's blog, is if the content is "the subject of news reporting, analysis or critique of the synthetic vocals." Malon disclosed that "music removal requests will be made via a form" that partner labels must complete manually, and content removed due to privacy or synthetic vocals requests "will not result in penalties for the uploader."