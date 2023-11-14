Nuki launches world's first Matter-over-Thread smart lock: Check features

By Sanjana Shankar 05:27 pm Nov 14, 202305:27 pm

The standard version is priced at €169 (about Rs. 15,000)

Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki has unveiled the Nuki Smart Lock 4.0, the "world's first smart lock to fully integrate Matter." This fourth-generation retrofit lock is tailored for European-style doors and provides seamless compatibility with a variety of smart home systems. Nuki Smart Lock 4.0 is available in a standard version priced at €169 (about Rs. 15,000), which necessitates a separate bridge for Wi-Fi connectivity, and a Pro version with built-in Wi-Fi and premium materials for €279 (about Rs. 24,800).

Thread support and Matter integration

Thread support, an IP-based mesh networking protocol for smart home devices, delivers extended battery life, enhanced reliability compared to Wi-Fi, and quicker speeds than Bluetooth. Nuki CEO Martin Pansy claims that the new lock's batteries should last 30% longer than previous models, by up to six months. Matter support allows for simpler integration into smart home systems and complete local control of the lock across all platforms, he says.

Remote access and compatibility

Matter-over-Thread integration enables remote access to the lock, without Wi-Fi, through a Matter controller with Thread. Initially, this will be available on the Pro version using Apple Home or Google Home Matter controllers, with support for Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings arriving soon. The standard version will require a one-time €39 (about Rs. 3,480) fee for remote access via Thread. Both versions will support direct integrations with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and platforms like Home Assistant.

Keypad 2 Pro and future upgrades

In addition, Nuki is launching a Pro version of its fingerprint keypad accessory, the Keypad 2 Pro. It boasts a stainless steel front and an in-wall mount and costs €349 (about Rs. 31,330). Both Matter-enabled smart locks are compatible with the new Keypad. The smart locks will be released with Matter 1.1 and upgraded to Matter 1.2 in early 2024, providing free remote access on the standard version and introducing a new feature to support European door locks.