Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela Edition's bookings live

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela Edition's bookings live

By Sanjana Shankar 05:02 pm Nov 14, 202305:02 pm

Pricing and availability for other regions are yet to be revealed

Samsung has teamed up with renowned French fashion house Maison Margiela to introduce a special edition of Galaxy Z Flip5, following the successful collaboration on the Flip4 last year. Pre-orders for this limited-edition foldable smartphone are currently open in China and will end on November 30. Samsung is yet to reveal the pricing or availability details for other regions.

2/3

Unique design and exclusive accessories

The Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela Edition is anticipated to showcase a one-of-a-kind design influenced by graffiti and street art, as suggested by leaked images. Besides its eye-catching appearance, the phone is also expected to include a bespoke leather case and other exclusive accessories. In terms of technical specifications, the device will be identical to the standard model.

3/3

Specifications of Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela edition

The special Flip5 will get a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It shall pack a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto snapper. Up front, the smartphone shall feature a 10MP lens for selfies and video calls. The device will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and shall run Android 13. It will be powered by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.