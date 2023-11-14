Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela Edition's bookings live
Samsung has teamed up with renowned French fashion house Maison Margiela to introduce a special edition of Galaxy Z Flip5, following the successful collaboration on the Flip4 last year. Pre-orders for this limited-edition foldable smartphone are currently open in China and will end on November 30. Samsung is yet to reveal the pricing or availability details for other regions.
Unique design and exclusive accessories
The Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela Edition is anticipated to showcase a one-of-a-kind design influenced by graffiti and street art, as suggested by leaked images. Besides its eye-catching appearance, the phone is also expected to include a bespoke leather case and other exclusive accessories. In terms of technical specifications, the device will be identical to the standard model.
Specifications of Galaxy Z Flip5 Maison Margiela edition
The special Flip5 will get a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It shall pack a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto snapper. Up front, the smartphone shall feature a 10MP lens for selfies and video calls. The device will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and shall run Android 13. It will be powered by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.