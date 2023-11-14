OnePlus 12 secures key certification: Check expected specifications

By Sanjana Shankar 01:56 pm Nov 14, 202301:56 pm

OnePlus 12 will be the first to feature Sony's new LYTIA mobile image sensor (Photo credit: OnLeaks and MySmartPrice)

OnePlus's upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, has achieved another crucial certification, hinting that the model could debut soon. Per the listing, the global edition, which allegedly carries the model number CPH2581, will support 100W fast charging via a Type-C port. The smartphone will reportedly be unveiled in China later this month or in December, with the global launch anticipated for January 2024.

The upcoming smartphone will debut Sony's new LYTIA camera sensor

OnePlus 12 could support 50W wireless charging—a first for any OnePlus device. It will be the first-ever smartphone to incorporate Sony's new LYTIA mobile image sensor, LYT-T808, and will also feature a 64MP OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The handset recently appeared on Geekbench, which reveals the model will pack Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and Android 14.

OnePlus 12 will be brighter than Pixel 8 Pro

The OnePlus 12 may offer a 6.7-inch LTPO panel and it will support 2K resolution. The display will have a maximum brightness of 2,600-nits, which is slightly lesser than the OnePlus Open's 2,800-nits but better compared to the Google Pixel 8 Pro (2,400-nits) and iPhone 15 Pro (2,000-nits). OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 12 will provide the "most eye-protective" experience and last twice as long as conventional displays.

OnePlus 12R and Indian launch

Rumors suggest that the OnePlus 12R, equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, could debut alongside the OnePlus 12. The OnePlus 12R may launch as the 'OnePlus Ace 3' in China. The OnePlus 12 is expected to arrive in India in early 2024, following the OnePlus 11's timeline. India is one of the brand's largest markets, and the company is likely to release its new phone in the country concurrently with other regions.