Pixel Watch 2 faces arrive on original Pixel watch

By Sanjana Shankar 12:51 pm Nov 14, 202312:51 pm

Google Pixel Watch now supports 25 watch faces

Six fresh watch faces, initially created for the 2023 Pixel Watch 2, are now available on the first-generation Google Pixel Watch. The new designs include Adventure, Analog Arcs, Analog Bold, Large Scale, Digital Bold, and Rotation. With these additions, the total number of watch faces accessible on last year's Pixel Watch now stands at 25. This enhancement follows the Wear OS 4 update for the original Pixel Watch, which did not incorporate all the software elements from the 2023 version.

New watch faces linked to recent app update

The 'Digital Bold' watch face goes with the lock screen clock on Pixel smartphones running Android 14. Analog Arcs offers up to eight "complication" slots, while the 'Analog Bold' and 'Rotation' watch faces present fresh takes on traditional formats. These new watch faces are part of the November 6 update for the "Google Pixel Watch Faces" app. It seemed unreasonable for Google to limit these watch faces solely to the newer model, particularly since both devices have identical screens.

Upcoming updates and features for the Pixel watch series

Although only the Pixel Watch 2 LTE received a system update this month, it seems that Google is gearing up for a more substantial update in December, reports 9to5Google. The primary feature expected in this forthcoming update is the on-watch 'Call Screen' function, which will provide 'contextual' replies without you having to take the call. Further, there's also the Watch Unlock feature, that lets you unlock your Android smartphone with your Pixel watch.