Everything we know about SpaceX Starship's upcoming test flight

Technology

By Sanjana Shankar 11:34 am Nov 14, 2023

Starship flew for the first time in April this year

SpaceX aims to send its powerful Starship rocket on its second test flight as early as November 17. However, for that flight to happen, the Elon Musk-led company first needs to secure regulatory approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other authorities. The launch is set to take place from SpaceX's Starbase test facility at Boca Chica Beach, Texas.

NASA plans to use Starship for its Artemis 3 mission

Measuring 394-feet tall, Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever constructed. Starship comprises a first-stage booster, Super Heavy, and an upper-stage spacecraft, also called Starship. It boasts a lift capacity of 165-tons, double that of the Saturn V rockets used to send Apollo astronauts to the Moon. SpaceX intends to utilize Starship for heavy-lift launches, deep space expeditions, and lunar landings. NASA plans to use Starship for Artemis 3 which will land astronauts on the Moon.

Starship's first-ever test flight ended in explosion

The forthcoming test flight seeks to demonstrate that Starship is prepared for orbital flight. Starship flew for the first time in April. It was supposed to take the upper-stage spacecraft, Starship, partway around Earth, ending with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. However, few minutes after lift-off, the rocket experienced a stage separation issue, and the loss of multiple first-stage Raptor engines, among other complications. As a result, SpaceX deliberately exploded the rocket over the Gulf of Mexico.

Modifications for Starship's second test flight

For the approaching test flight, SpaceX has altered the stage separation procedure, which employs a new hot-staging process, where the upper stage will ignite its engines while still connected to its Super Heavy first stage. SpaceX has also devised a new vent system for this process. The upcoming second flight will likely be similar to the first: targeting a splashdown site off the Hawaiian coast to test reentry and landing techniques, while Super Heavy lands in the Gulf of Mexico.

Environmental review and launch license

The FAA is currently conducting an environmental review for the Starship test launch, collaborating with the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). "The FAA and the USFWS must complete this consultation before the environmental review portion of the license evaluation is completed," per Space.com. SpaceX has introduced a website for its Starship's second test flight and will broadcast the event on November 17 if the launch takes place on that day.