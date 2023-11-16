OnePlus 11 receives stable OxygenOS 14 update: How to install

By Sanjana Shankar 06:38 pm Nov 16, 202306:38 pm

The operating system is largely similar to OPPO's latest ColorOS 14

The stable OxygenOS 14 update is now available for OnePlus 11 users in India. OnePlus has confirmed that those who participated in the closed and open beta programs will be the first to receive the Android 14-based update. The firmware introduces improved security and privacy controls along with several new features, like Content Extraction, which lets users extract text and images easily. The operating system is largely similar to OPPO's latest ColorOS 14 which was unveiled today.

Performance optimization and cross-device connectivity

The OxygenOS 14 update emphasizes performance optimization by enhancing system stability and app launch speed on the OnePlus 11. Cross-device connectivity has also been improved through the integration of Microsoft Phone Link. It adds Fluid Cloud, which enables users to easily view the connection status of devices linked to their accounts. Furthermore, the update expands the Shelf feature by offering more widget recommendations. On the security front, there are stricter photo and video permission controls for apps.

Aquamorphic Design and user care features

The OxygenOS 14 update presents an updated Aquamorphic Design that offers a natural, gentle, and clearer color scheme for a more pleasant visual experience. Aquamorphic-themed ringtones are included and system notification sounds have been revamped. System animations have also been refined for smoother transitions. Moreover, a carbon tracking AOD (Always-On Display) feature has been incorporated, which displays the carbon emissions you save by choosing to walk instead of driving.

Productivity features

In addition to these features, the update adds File Dock, where users can drag and drop files from the web or other apps into a folder. Users can then share the content between apps and devices at a later time. Content Extraction can identify and extract text and images with a single tap. Lastly, the Smart Cutout feature can separate subjects from a photo. File Dock and Smart Cutout features are also available on OPPO's ColorOS 14.

Update requirements and changelog

The rollout of OxygenOS 14 will gradually extend to all OnePlus 11 users who are still on Android 13. The update, with version number CPH2447_14.0.0.201(EX01), is currently being distributed in India, and other regions are expected to receive it shortly. To update, head to Settings > System Updates. Before upgrading your OnePlus 11 to the latest software, ensure your phone's battery is at least 30% charged and you have at least 5GB of free storage space on the device.