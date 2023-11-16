Apple Music Classical app now available on iPad

Apple Music Classical, initially introduced as an iPhone-exclusive app in May, is now available on the iPad as well. Apple's most recent update for the app, v1.1, along with bringing iPad compatibility, unveils a new design tailored for the larger iPad screen. It also gets a navigation sidebar and a media controls toolbar for an enhanced user experience. The app comes as part of a standard Apple Music subscription and boasts over five million soundtracks.

Enhanced metadata and curated playlists for classical music lovers

The Apple Music Classical app is specifically engineered to address the preferences of classical music enthusiasts by offering more comprehensive metadata for recordings. This encompasses in-depth information on composers and includes editorial notes, enabling users to delve deeper into the various genres within classical music. Moreover, the app provides granular search options and expertly curated playlists and recommendations. To note, all classical music songs are also accessible in the standard Apple Music app library.

Always-on internet connection required

Apple Music Classical subscribers can relish high-quality streaming with up to 192kHz Hi-Res lossless audio. However, a drawback is that the app requires a constant internet connection, as songs are not available for offline listening. The latest v1.1 release signifies the first major update since the app's debut in May, with all prior updates being minor bug-fix releases. The v1.1 update now makes Apple Music Classical accessible on iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.