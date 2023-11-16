Everything to know about Qi2 wireless charging

Technology 2 min read

Everything to know about Qi2 wireless charging

By Sanjana Shankar 05:42 pm Nov 16, 202305:42 pm

Qi2 promises to deliver quicker and more reliable wireless charging

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has revealed that the initial devices supporting the new Qi v2.0 wireless charging standard are nearing the end of their certification process. Qi, which is over 13 years old now, is a universal wireless charging standard, utilized by both Android and iPhones. The next version, Qi2, promises to deliver quicker and more reliable wireless charging through Apple's MagSafe-like magnetic rings for accurate alignment.

Qi2 offers higher charging rates as well

The Qi2 technology brings forth the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), carrying the MagSafe feature contributed by Apple, which enables simpler alignment between the device and charger. Devices equipped with MPP will display the Qi2 logo. Additionally, it provides increased charging rates of up to 15W for all compatible devices. Presently, iPhones can only charge at a maximum of 7.5W on standard Qi chargers. Meanwhile, Android phones can reach up to 10W on regular Qi chargers.

Qi2 standard also enhances the Extended Power Profile (EPP)

The new standard also brings an improvement to the existing Extended Power Profile (EPP), which "does not include magnets but complies with the Qi v 2.0 standard." Qi2 devices that do not have magnets will not get the Qi2 branding but will keep the existing Qi logo instead, reports TheVerge. Paul Golden, WPC's marketing director, stated all Qi2 devices have a "common compatibility layer," allowing magnetic chargers to charge non-magnetic Qi-compatible devices as well.

Qi2 compatibility in future devices and accessories

Golden also noted incorporating Qi2 compatibility into existing Qi devices via third-party accessories such as cases could be a possibility down the line. However, it's still uncertain whether major companies like Samsung and Google will embrace this technology for their upcoming devices. Interestingly, the WPC Board of Directors recently gained a new member, Liyu Yang, who is also Google's Senior Hardware Engineer. Yang is "currently leading the investigation and design of next-generation wireless charging platforms for future Pixel products."

First Qi2-certified products expected to arrive soon

Notably, Qi2 will support foreign object detection, along with safety features to prevent device damage. The iPhone 15 series will be the first batch of Qi2-certified phones. Belkin, Mophie, Anker, and Aircharge have announced chargers with Qi2 compatibility. Currently, over 100 devices are in testing or waiting in line. Fady Mishriki, Chair of WPC's Board of Directors, said "We anticipate Qi v2.0 to swiftly establish itself as the prevailing global standard for wireless charging."