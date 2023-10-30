Apple India's revenue soars 48% to Rs. 49,322cr in FY23





Apple India, the iPhone manufacturer, has witnessed a remarkable 48% growth in revenue, hitting Rs. 49,322 crore in the fiscal year concluding March 2023 (FY23), as per financial details provided by business intelligence firm Tofler. To put it in perspective, Apple India recorded a revenue of Rs. 33,381 crore in the previous fiscal year (FY22).

Profit rises by 77% to Rs. 2,230 crore in FY23

Aside from the remarkable increase in revenue, Apple India also saw a 77% rise in its profit, reaching Rs. 2,230 crore in FY23, compared to Rs. 1,263 crore in the previous fiscal year (FY22). According to financial data from Tofler, Apple India incurred total expenses of Rs. 46,444 crore for the fiscal year ending in March 2023, whereas its expenditures in FY22 were nearly Rs. 31,693 crore.

First iPhone launch since India store inauguration

Apple launched the much-awaited iPhone 15 series in India and other global markets earlier in September this year. This line-up is the first iPhone launch after Apple inaugurated its official stores in Delhi and Mumbai.