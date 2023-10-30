Sensex climbs to 64,112 points, Nifty settles at 19,140 mark

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex climbs to 64,112 points, Nifty settles at 19,140 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:50 pm Oct 30, 202303:50 pm

The biggest stock gainers were BPCL, UltraTechCement and ONGC

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices of the stock market saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.51% to end at 64,112.65 points, the Nifty jumped by 0.49% to climb to 19,140.9 points. The midcap stocks, however, traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 11,022.1 points. Here's all you need to know about Monday's market report.

2/6

Who were the biggest gainers on Monday?

Among the top sector gainers were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY ENERGY and NIFTY INFRA, gaining 2.09%, 1.19% and 1.07%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock gainers were BPCL, UltraTechCement and ONGC, which climbed 3.57%, 2.33% and 2.19%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, UPL, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki emerged the biggest losers, dropping 3.58%, 1.96% and 1.54%, respectively.

3/6

Take a look at the global markets

As far as the Asian markets are concerned, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.12% to 3,021.55 points, while Hang Seng rose 0.04% to 17,406.36 points. However, Nikkei ended in red, plunging 0.96% to 30,696.96 points. In the US, NASDAQ gained 0.38% to 12,643.01 points.

4/6

Crude oil futures slipped 1.26%

On Monday, the Indian Rupee (INR) fell against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 83.24 in the forex trade. Also, the gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 61,226, while the silver futures jumped 1.03% to Rs. 72,455. The crude oil futures slipped 1.26% to $84.54 per barrel.

5/6

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Monday

Fuel prices in Delhi remain same on Monday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

6/6

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $34,566.20, a 1.02% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.70% and is selling at $1,819.15. BNB and Cardano are trading at $227.96 (0.80% up) and $0.2987 (1.47% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.06934, up 0.59% from yesterday.