Apple's 'Scary Fast' event next week: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 10:13 pm Oct 28, 202310:13 pm

The "Scary Fast" event will be streamed on Apple's Events website and other channels

Apple's upcoming unique nighttime event, called "Scary Fast," is set to take place at 5:00pm PT on Monday (5:30am IST on Tuesday). The primary focus of the event will be on the Mac lineup, as indicated by Apple's artwork on its website that transforms the Apple logo into the Mac Finder icon. While speculations vary about what to expect, it's highly probable that the entire M3 chip series will be introduced, along with potential surprise announcements.

M3 Pro and M3 Max chips for MacBook Pro models

Apple will reportedly upgrade 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro variants with M3 Pro and M3 Max chipsets. The basic M3 Pro chip will boast a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, with options to upgrade to a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU. The standard M3 Max chip will come with a 16-core GPU and a 32-core GPU, with the possibility of upgrading to a 40-core GPU. These enhancements are expected to significantly boost performance, especially in GPU capabilities and high-end gaming.

24-inch iMac might finally receive upgrade

The 24-inch iMac could receive an upgrade during the "Scary Fast" event. It will incorporate the M3 chip, identical to the 13-inch MacBook Pro that is likely to debut later. This upgrade should enhance CPU and GPU performances, mostly the GPU capabilities. The M3 chip will also support additional RAM, potentially leading to increased maximum memory and larger SSD options. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman speculates Apple might also modify the iMac stand and upgrade it to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

USB-C port adoption for Mac accessories

Apple is further expected to phase out the Lightning port in multiple Mac accessories, such as the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard. Replacing the Lightning port, these gadgets will adopt a USB-C port as Apple transitions to the latter across the entire product range. Notably, the "Scary Fast" event will be streamed on Apple's Events website, YouTube, and the Apple TV app.