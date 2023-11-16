OPPO Find X7's key specifications confirmed ahead of launch

OPPO Find X7's key specifications confirmed ahead of launch

By Sanjana Shankar Nov 16, 2023

The handset will boot Android 14

OPPO's upcoming Find X7 smartphone has appeared on the AnTuTu benchmark, ahead of its official debut. Set to succeed the OPPO Find X6, the Find X7 is anticipated to make its debut in China shortly. The listing confirms several key specifications of the upcoming handset, including MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9300 chipset. The device will pack 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

Display, software, and AnTuTu scores

The AnTuTu listing also verifies that the OPPO Find X7 will boast a 120Hz display and come preloaded with Android 14, featuring ColorOS 14 UI. In terms of performance, the smartphone achieved a CPU score of 5,21,690 points and a GPU score of 9,11,683 points, culminating in an impressive total of 22,70,677 points. The device appeared on Geekbench a few days ago, which further corroborates the processor details.

HyperTone camera optimizations and satellite connectivity features

OPPO has officially confirmed Find X7 series will incorporate the latest HyperTone camera enhancements and satellite connectivity features. It is also speculated that the OPPO Find X7 Pro may be unveiled alongside the Find X7. The Pro model will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Additionally, this variant is rumored to feature Sony's new 1-inch LYT-900 camera sensor.

Possible launch date

Although the launch date for the Find X7 series is still under wraps, it is predicted to be introduced in China during Q1 2024. In related news, OPPO is preparing to launch the Reno 11 series and Pad Air 2 tablet on November 23. The Pad Air 2 will be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad Go.