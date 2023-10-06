OnePlus Pad Go debuts in India at Rs. 20,000

The OnePlus Pad Go comes in a sole Twin Mint color (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Pad Go, a budget-friendly alternative to its regular OnePlus Pad, which was introduced earlier this year. The tablet starts at Rs. 19,999 in India, and its pre-orders will begin on October 12 via the official website. It is available in a sole Twin Mint color variant. The device is aimed at buyers seeking a tablet in the entry-level segment for day-to-day tasks as well as content consumption.

The new OnePlus tablet offers a 90Hz LCD panel

The OnePlus Pad Go sports 7.5mm symmetrical bezels. It has a dual-tone rear panel and a circular module for the rear camera, similar to the regular model. The tablet boasts an 11.35-inch 2.4K (1720x2408 pixels) IPS-level LCD panel, with a 90Hz refresh rate, 260ppi pixel density, a 7:5 aspect ratio, DC Dimming, and TUV Rheinland blue-light filter protection. For an enhanced viewing experience, it comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. The device sports 8MP front and back cameras.

A MediaTek processor is at the helm

The OnePlus Pad Go uses a Helio G99 octa-core SoC, with a Mali-G57 MP2 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB). The device runs on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.2 on top. Under the hood, it packs an 8,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2. It houses four stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. This blend of audio and software features should deliver an immersive multimedia experience.

Take a look at the pricing and availability

The OnePlus Pad Go comes in both LTE and Wi-Fi+LTE variants. Its 8GB/128GB trim costs Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999 for the LTE and Wi-Fi+LTE trims, respectively. The 8GB/256GB model is available in an LTE configuration with a price tag of Rs. 23,999.