Instagram users can now create meme-worthy reels: Here's how

Technology 2 min read

By Sanjana Shankar 04:42 pm Nov 16, 202304:42 pm

The app will also introduced new photo filters

Instagram is introducing a series of enhancements to elevate user experience across various content formats such as reels, feed images, carousel posts, and stories. Users can now create meme-worthy content by using audio clips from Meta's new "media clip hub." The platform is also exploring new methods to help users find the trending audio and access the audio browser. "Try connecting with your fans by playing with memes and inviting fans to create their own remix," said Meta.

New editing tools and text options for Reels

Instagram is launching handy undo and redo options for seamless video editing of Instagram Reels, and is experimenting with features to resize, trim, and rotate individual clips. The platform is incorporating 10 new English text-to-speech voices in select countries, and six fresh text fonts and styles in multiple languages. Further, there's an option to include outlines to improve the text visibility in Instagram Stories. Users can try out new photo filters, featuring subtle color adjustments and expressive styles, as well.

Streamlined drafts, custom stickers, and posting

Additionally, Instagram is revamping drafts. Users will soon have the ability to preview, rename, and schedule drafts ahead of time. The platform is also testing the option to create custom stickers using personal images, videos, or eligible content from Instagram. Sharing posts on the app itself has now become easier, making it convenient to locate essential tools for editing.

Improved insights

For creators, Instagram aims to provide more comprehensive insights into how their content fares. As part of the 'Enhanced insights' feature, there's a new reels metric called Replays, which now shows the total number of streams and lists Initial Plays and Replays, individually. In the upcoming months, creators will have access to an interactive Retention Chart that will let them track how their reels are being viewed on a "moment-by-moment" basis after the content is posted.