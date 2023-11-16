OPPO's ColorOS 14 uses AI to prolong smartphone's battery life

1/6

Technology 3 min read

OPPO's ColorOS 14 uses AI to prolong smartphone's battery life

By Sanjana Shankar 11:26 am Nov 16, 202311:26 am

OPPO Find N2 Flip will be the first device to get the stable version

OPPO has announced the worldwide beta release of ColorOS 14, packed with numerous enhancements and features. The OPPO Find N2 Flip is set to be the first device to get the stable version in mid-November, with other devices to follow. To start with, there's a Smart Charging feature that employs an AI algorithm to determine the charging current based on whether you are using your phone or not, to minimize battery degradation.

2/6

New privacy and image-editing features

ColorOS 14 brings Picture Keeper to the list of privacy features, adding an extra layer of safety for accessing select photos and videos on your device. Another notable feature is Auto Pixelate which blurs sensitive information like contact numbers and financial details on screenshots before you share them. OPPO says it uses on-device processing and local image recognition to do this. Smart Image Matting lets you extract multiple people and objects from within an image.

3/6

Smart Touch and File Dock for enhanced productivity

The innovative Smart Touch feature allows users to choose text, images, and videos from the web and third-party apps and gather them into a File Dock, which will be present on the screen's right edge. File Dock acts like a clipboard, allowing users to store content for future use, for up to 30 days, and it synchronizes across ColorOS devices. For instance, content saved using Smart Touch on an OPPO Pad will also be available on the user's phone.

4/6

Snapchat integration and Aqua Dynamic Design

Snapchat enthusiasts can now add a shortcut to the lock screen for quicker access and use the Snapchat widget for the Shelf, which will offer quick updates on messages, statuses, and friends' locations. ColorOS 14 also debuts the Aqua Dynamic design, which shows the real-time status of services in bubbles on the status bar, something like Apple's Dynamic Island feature. Interestingly, the Aquamorgraphic Coloring system modifies the on-screen colors based on the time of day.

5/6

Go Green style for Always On Display

With ColorOS 14, OPPO has incorporated five new Always On Display wallpapers based on a "Go Green" theme to raise awareness about climate change. It will display metrics like the carbon footprint based on the number of steps you take and real-time carbon dioxide data, among others There are also Bitmoji stickers that change throughout the day according to a user's location, activities, and weather conditions.

6/6

Updated Trinity engines focus on memory and storage optimization

Lastly, there's an updated Trinity Engine comprising three key features: ROM Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, and CPU Vitalization. ROM Vitalization can help save up to 20GB by compressing files while RAM Vitalization helps accelerate memory performance while keeping background apps running. CPU Vitalization helps manage energy consumption while moderating the chipset's performance. The release schedule for the global beta version of ColorOS 14 differs by region and carrier, with the stable version initially arriving for the OPPO Find N2 Flip.