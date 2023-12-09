How OnePlus 12 fares against Realme GT5 Pro

Technology

How OnePlus 12 fares against Realme GT5 Pro

By Akash Pandey 03:10 am Dec 09, 2023

The smartphones support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4

The OnePlus 12 and Realme GT5 Pro are the two latest Android flagship smartphones from the OPPO group. Both offerings boast a fluid display, cutting-edge camera sensors, a top-tier Qualcomm chipset, a considerably large battery pack, and a range of new-age features. Since the devices are currently limited to China, hands-on comparison is not feasible at the moment. So, here's a quick rundown of their on-paper specifications to help you conduct an initial comparison.

Both phones offer dust and water ingress protection

The OnePlus 12 comes in a ceramic glass or matte finish. The Realme GT5 Pro is offered with a vegan leather back or textured glass finish. Both phones house a center-aligned punch-hole on their curved panel. The OnePlus model also enjoys a left-mounted three-stage Alert Slider. In terms of dimensions, the OnePlus 12 is 9.15mm thick versus Realme GT5 Pro's 9.23mm thickness. The handsets get IP65 and IP64 ratings, respectively.

They claim 4,500-nits of peak brightness

The OnePlus 12 features a 120Hz, 6.82-inch 2K (1440x3168 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen, compared to the Realme GT5 Pro's 144Hz, 6.78-inch 1.5K (1264x2780 pixels) LTPO panel. The Realme model has a marginally better screen-to-body ratio (94.2% v/s 93.5%) than the OnePlus counterpart. However, both phones offer 2,160Hz PWM Dimming and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. On paper, they are claimed to support 4,500-nits of peak brightness. The OnePlus 12 gets a Rain Water Touch feature, which eliminates ghost/false touches.

Realme GT5 Pro provides gesture controls

The OnePlus 12 and Realme GT5 Pro have a fingerprint scanner embedded into the panel for biometric authentication. However, the Realme model also supports Palm Print Unlock, a noteworthy feature that allows users to unlock their phones without physically touching the screen. Besides unlocking the device, the function also provides a versatile user experience through its comprehensive AI gesture control system. Users can effortlessly navigate through their phone using a total of 12 gestures, which provide a hands-free, immersive experience.

The devices can record 8K videos

OnePlus 12 packs 50MP (OIS) Sony LYT-T808 main, 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS, 3x) OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera. There's an OPPO Display P1 chip onboard to improve image processing. Realme GT5 Pro uses the same main camera as OnePlus 12. It features an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide and 50MP (OIS, 3x) Sony IMX890 periscopic telephoto lens. Up front, both phones feature a 32MP camera. Impressively, they can shoot 8K videos at 24fps via the rear setup.

The OnePlus 12 comes with up to 24GB of RAM

The OnePlus 12 and Realme GT5 Pro house Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with up to 24GB and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, respectively. They offer 256GB/512GB/1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Both house a 5,400mAh battery, with 100W (Type-C, USB 3.2) wired and 50W wireless charging compatibility. For audio, they integrate stereo dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Impressively, the OnePlus 12 has a Bionic Vibration Sensing Motor Turbo, for a better vibration experience, compared to Realme GT5 Pro's X-axis linear motor.

What about the pricing and availability?

The OnePlus 12 starts at CNY 4,299 (nearly Rs. 50,500) for its 12GB/256GB configuration. It goes up to CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 68,900) for its top-of-the-line 24GB/1TB model. Prices for the Realme GT5 Pro start at CNY 3,298 (around Rs. 38,600) for the 12GB/256GB model and climb to CNY 4,198 (approximately Rs. 49,100) for the high-end 16GB/1TB variant. Eager fans can pre-order the devices, with shipments beginning on December 11 (for OnePlus 12) and December 14 (for Realme GT5 Pro).

OnePlus 12 is confirmed to debut in global markets

The OnePlus 12 and Realme GT5 Pro are solid high-end flagship phones with several identical features. Looking at the massive price difference, we are slightly more inclined toward the Realme model. However, its availability outside China remains unconfirmed at the moment. In contrast, the OnePlus 12 will debut in the global markets in early 2024, making it accessible across more regions than its Realme counterpart. If you are planning to buy a flagship phone, wait for the OnePlus 12.