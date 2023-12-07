Realme GT5 Pro takes on OnePlus 12 with flagship hardware

By Rishabh Raj 05:20 pm Dec 07, 2023

Realme GT5 Pro houses an AI assistant trained with 7 billion parameters

Realme has launched its highly anticipated smartphone, the GT5 Pro, after months of rumors and leaks. Unveiled at an event in China, the latest GT series model is Realme's flagship model and comes packed with impressive features and a sleek design. In China, India, and other markets, Realme GT5 Pro will take on the OnePlus 12, which was announced on Tuesday. Here's a quick rundown of the device's highlights.

The phone features a 144Hz OLED display

The GT5 Pro comes with a large heat dissipation unit, a glass panel cover (vegan leather for the orange and white models), and a circular camera island on the back. The front showcases a 6.78-inch LTPO 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and an industry-leading peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The screen is curved at the edges and has a small hole up top for the selfie camera.

It sports a new 50MP Sony LYT-T808 camera sensor

The camera setup on the smartphone includes a 50MP (OIS) primary camera with Sony's LYT-808 sensor. OnePlus 12 also has the same main camera. It is paired with another 50MP Sony IMX890 periscopic telephoto lens with 3x optical and up to 120x hybrid zoom, as well as an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 32MP selfie camera is housed in the punch-hole cutout. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, VC cooling system, and an AI assistant.

Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Under the hood, the Realme GT5 Pro is equipped with Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. A hefty 5,400mAh battery, supporting 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging, fuels the device. Realme guarantees three years of major Android OS updates and four years of security updates. The phone runs on the latest Android 14 baked with Realme UI 5.0 custom skin.

What about the pricing?

The Realme GT5 Pro is available in Black, White, and Orange color options. The 12GB+256GB model starts at 3,399 yuan (nearly Rs. 40,000) but is selling in China at an introductory price of 3,298 yuan. The 16GB+256GB variant is priced at 3,699 yuan (roughly Rs. 43,400). The 16GB+512GB model costs 3,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 47,000), while the top-tier 16GB+1TB variant is priced at 4,299 yuan (around Rs. 50,400). It is expected to launch in India in early 2024.