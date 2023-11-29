OnePlus 12 will sport the brightest smartphone display ever

1/4

Technology 2 min read

OnePlus 12 will sport the brightest smartphone display ever

By Sanjana Shankar 03:09 pm Nov 29, 202303:09 pm

The handset could debut globally on January 23

OnePlus is set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, in China on December 5. The handset is expected to make its global debut on January 23. Ahead of the launch, an official teaser has confirmed the display specifications of the upcoming device. OnePlus 12 will feature a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, an industry-leading figure. In comparison, the industry standard for current flagship phones is about 2,600-3,000 nits.

2/4

The screen has earned DisplayMate A+ certification

The OnePlus 12 will boast an 'X1 Oriental Screen,' co-developed by OnePlus and BOE. Given its high peak brightness, it'll offer excellent visibility. The display will have a 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, high-frequency PWM dimming, blue light filtering, and DC Dimming. It has earned DisplayMate A+ certification, highlighting its color accuracy and brightness. The handset also includes an independent P1 display chip for enhanced efficiency and performance.

3/4

OnePlus 12 to offer new Sony LYT-808 sensor

The upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone will introduce the Sony LYT-808 sensor, jointly developed by OnePlus and Sony. Rumors also suggest a flagship-grade ultra-wide-angle lens, likely a 48MP Sony IMX 581 sensor, and a periscope telephoto lens, which could be a 64MP OmniVision OV64B sensor offering 3x optical zoom. Additionally, the phone will feature a 13-channel multispectral sensor for better color reproduction and more accurate skin tones.

4/4

It will get Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

The OnePlus 12 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It will offer up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device will support 100W wired fast charging. OnePlus's China President has also confirmed that the smartphone will include wireless charging capabilities, with rumors pointing to 50W support. Along with the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 12R, the OnePlus Watch 2, and the OnePlus Buds 3 are also expected to debut on December 5.