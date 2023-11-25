Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands-on images leaked: What to expect

The Galaxy S24 Ultra to use a flat display

Samsung's soon-to-be-released Galaxy S24 Ultra has been making waves online, thanks to leaked images originally shared by X user David Martin and later highlighted by noted tipster Ice Universe. The photos give us a glimpse of the phone's silver hue, flat display, and seemingly thicker design. This is a notable departure from Samsung's previous models, which have long-featured curved screens. Here's what to expect from the upcoming flagship.

Ditching curved sides for flat display

The leaked images indicate that Samsung is ditching the curved screen, a design element that has been synonymous with its flagship Ultra models. While curved screens made phones look slimmer and reduced bezel size, they also had drawbacks, such as making it difficult to apply screen protectors. The Galaxy S24 Ultra's display isn't shown in action in the photos, but the glass appears flat.

Thicker appearance and possible titanium side rail

The absence of a curved screen makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra look thicker in the leaked images. However, likely, the device might not actually be any thicker than its predecessors, but it appears so. Its side rail could be made of titanium, as fingerprints are visible in the leaked images. Samsung's new flagship phone has entered production and is expected to hit the market in mid-January. It will be interesting to see if it is thicker when it is released.

Galaxy S24 Ultra will be camera-focused flagship

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will boast quad cameras and a laser-assisted autofocus mechanism. Per tipster Revegnus, it would house a 200MP HP2SX main, a 12MP IMX564 ultra-wide, a 10MP (3x optical zoom) IMX754+ telephoto, and a 50MP (5x optical zoom) IMX854 telephoto lens. The phone is expected to deliver an improved photography experience compared to its predecessors. It will be powered by an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in all regions.