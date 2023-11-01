iQOO 12 to be launched in India on December 12

iQOO 12 to be launched in India on December 12

By Sanjana Shankar 03:30 pm Nov 01, 2023

The iQOO 12 lineup will comprise two models

iQOO has confirmed that its iQOO 12 5G smartphone will make its debut in India on December 12. The global launch of the iQOO 12 series, which includes the 12 and 12 Pro models, is scheduled for November 7. However, there is no word on the arrival of the Pro version in India, at least as of now. The company has disclosed some crucial details about the forthcoming smartphones, such as the processor and design aspects.

Expected specifications of iQOO 12

The iQOO 12 will be equipped with Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and will boot Android 14. The device is rumored to sport a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, and a PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz. It could get an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, as well as Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity options.

Triple rear camera unit will include a telephoto lens

The iQOO 12 will likely offer a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP OmniVision OV50H primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64-megapixel OV64B telephoto unit with support for 3x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. Up front, it could sport a 16MP shooter. Under the hood, it may pack a 4,880mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

The line-up will get a dedicated gaming chip

Additionally, the iQOO 12 series is said to house a dedicated gaming chip for enhanced performance. Per a recent leak by tipster Mukul Sharma, the "iQOO 12 series will feature the largest ultra-wide vibrational motor in the history of the brand." The smartphones are also said to feature "three-dimensional double lift and drum master speakers."