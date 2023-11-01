5 apps rich people use for luxury shopping, lifestyle, travel

Take a look at the top apps used by ultra-rich celebrities and business people

In a world where technology shapes our lives, how we use the internet can reveal a lot about our lifestyles, and the super-rich are no exception. They have their own set of apps and websites that cater to their lavish lifestyles, setting them apart from the rest of us. Whether you are part of the world's top 1% or simply curious, here's a list of five apps that super-rich people love to use.

JetSmarter: The ultimate luxury in air travel

In the world of the super-rich, the adage "time is money" takes on a whole new meaning. These high-net-worth individuals don't waste a second waiting in line at the airport. Instead, they turn to JetSmarter, the private jet booking app. With just a few taps on their smartphones, they can secure a private jet for their journey, explore shared charter options, and even arrange swift helicopter transfers to their chosen destinations.

VIP Billionaires: Instagram for the wealthy

Just as we turn to Facebook and Instagram for our daily social media fix, the super-rich have their very own exclusive virtual playground. When it comes to socializing, they are not mingling with the masses. Instead, they have their own exclusive space known as VIP Billionaires. This tailor-made social media for the super-rich provides an exclusive space where these elites can connect and discuss their lavish lifestyles.

Raya: Dating app for uber-rich singles

Love knows no bounds, and even the super-rich find themselves searching for it. Raya is a dating app just like Tinder or Bumble, but only for those with deep pockets. What makes Raya stand out? It's all about privacy. They have a rigorous application process that keeps the user base exclusive and tight-knit. This way, the wealthy can seek love or companionship without the constant worry of unwanted attention.

Inspirato: Luxury vacation rentals

When the super-rich want to relax, they turn to Inspirato for a luxurious retreat. The app offers a curated list of luxurious vacation accommodations. Launched in 2011, it operates as an exclusive luxury destination club and is available on Apple's App Store. With membership fee starting at $10,000 (Rs. 8.3 lakh), the exclusive apps ensures that the members get a stay nothing short of absolute perfection.

Sailo: Luxury yacht and boat rentals

For the super-rich, ordinary vacations just won't cut it. Sailo is the solution that satisfies their desire for exclusive water-based escapades. Through this app, wealthy individuals rent luxury yachts, boats, and sailboats to some of the world's most breathtaking destinations. Whether they are looking to host extravagant parties or enjoy a relaxed escape, this is their go-to app.