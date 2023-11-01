Vivo X100 series, Watch 3 to debut on November 13

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Vivo X100 series, Watch 3 to debut on November 13

By Sanjana Shankar 02:15 pm Nov 01, 202302:15 pm

The base Vivo X100 model could get a Dimensity 9300 chipset

Vivo is set to unveil its X100 series of smartphones on November 13, as announced by the company during the Vivo Developer Conference, which also marked the launch of the China-exclusive Origin OS 4 update. In addition to the X100 series, Vivo will launch the Watch 3 with Blue OS, although details about this new wearable operating system remain scarce. The company has already teased the Vivo X100 series, providing glimpses of its design and some of the key specifications.

2/3

Vivo X100 series will include three models

The Vivo X100 series will feature three phones: Vivo X100 and X100 Pro, and a Pro+ model expected to join in early 2024. The base Vivo X100 will sport four ZEISS-branded rear cameras with T* lens coating for reduced glare. The phone is expected to offer 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, a Dimensity 9300 chipset, and 120W charging. It is also rumored to be among the first phones with LPDDR5T RAM.

3/3

Camera features and pricing

Vivo X100's rear camera setup could comprise a Sony IMX920 primary sensor, an OmniVision OV64B telephoto unit, and a Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens. A recent leak revealed that the Vivo X100 model will be priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 45,900) for the 12GB/256GB variant. The new Vivo X100 series succeeds the Vivo X90 line-up which debuted in India in April this year. For reference, the Vivo X90 starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB/256GB model.