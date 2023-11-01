Xiaomi 14 series appears on BIS, India launch imminent

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Xiaomi 14 series appears on BIS, India launch imminent

By Sanjana Shankar 01:51 pm Nov 01, 202301:51 pm

Xiaomi 14 offers a triple rear camera module

Xiaomi recently unveiled its 14 series of flagship smartphones in China and the premium handsets could soon make their debut in India. The standard Xiaomi 14 has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The model's listing on the website is "23127PN0CG," where 'G' indicates global. This suggests that Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce the series in international markets, with India potentially being among the first to welcome the new smartphones.

2/3

Xiaomi 14 specifications and features

The Xiaomi 14 is equipped with a 6.36-inch LTPO OLED display boasting a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.2x optical zoom. Up front, it has a 32MP snapper. It offers up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

3/3

Additional features and HyperOS

Weighing in at 193 grams, the Xiaomi 14 has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It also offers an in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, there is a 4,610mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The device runs on the new HyperOS operating system based on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port. In China, the 8GB/256GB model costs CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,500).