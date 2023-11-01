OnePlus 12 will debut Sony's new LYTIA camera sensor
OnePlus has announced that its forthcoming flagship, the OnePlus 12, will be the first-ever smartphone to incorporate Sony's new LYTIA mobile image sensor. As OPPO's second sub-brand after Vivo, OnePlus stands to gain from OPPO's strategic partnership with Sony's LYTIA brand. This alliance could give OnePlus a competitive advantage over rivals like Samsung and Google. The company's upcoming 12 handset is expected to debut in January 2024.
LYTIA sensor details and specifications
The OnePlus 12 is said to feature a 1/1.4-inch LYTIA sensor, likely the LYT808, which is expected to be on par with the Sony IMX966. This high-end sensor offers a 2-layer transistor pixel structure, ensuring remarkable saturation signal levels. The stacked approach employed in this sensor enables greater light absorption, leading to superior low-light performance for nighttime photography. Sony's goal with its new LYTIA camera sensors is to provide imaging experiences "beyond imagination."
Strategic partnership between OPPO and Sony
In September, OPPO declared that its upcoming flagships would be equipped with dual-layer stacked Sony LYTIA sensors. OPPO's sister brand Vivo has also announced that its forthcoming X100 series will include a customized LYT800 sensor. The design of the upcoming Vivo X100 series was recently unveiled and showcases a circular camera island, akin to what is expected for the OnePlus 12. However, for image processing, OnePlus has teamed up with Hasselblad, while Vivo uses ZEISS's expertise and optics.