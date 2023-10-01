OnePlus One celebration sale: Deals on OnePlus 11, Nord 3

1/4

Technology 2 min read

OnePlus One celebration sale: Deals on OnePlus 11, Nord 3

By Akash Pandey 10:39 pm Oct 01, 202310:39 pm

The OnePlus currently starts at Rs. 56,999 (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus will soon host its One Celebration sale, a limited-time event with major discounts on various products, including the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Nord 3 smartphones. Running from October 7 to October 31 on the official website, this sale offers no-cost EMI options for up to 18 months and free accessories on select models. It is the perfect chance for customers to grab their favorite OnePlus devices at unbeatable prices.

2/4

Massive discounts on smartphones

During the One Celebration sale, shoppers can grab the OnePlus 11 for just Rs. 49,999, complete with a free OnePlus Buds Z2. OnePlus Nord 3 will be up for purchase at Rs. 28,999, bundled with free Nord Buds 2r and up to Rs. 1,500 savings using RedCoins. Other deals include the OnePlus Nord CE 3 for Rs. 22,999, featuring a 50% discount on Nord Watch and up to Rs. 1,000 savings with RedCoins.

3/4

OnePlus Pad, Buds Pro 2, and more on sale

The One Celebration sale also showcases discounts on Nord CE 3 Lite, which will sell for Rs. 17,499, offering double RedCoins on purchase and up to Rs. 500 savings using RedCoins. Other deals include OnePlus Pad for Rs. 36,999, Buds Pro 2 for Rs. 7,999 with up to Rs. 500 coupon on linking with RCC, and Bullets Wireless Z2 for Rs. 1,349. Nord Buds 2 and Nord Wired earphones on the OnePlus app will have an additional Rs. 200 off.

4/4

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale to offer similar discounts

For those who prefer shopping on Amazon, similar discounts on OnePlus devices are likely to be found during its upcoming Great Indian Festival sale. The online retailer has already unveiled effective discounted prices on the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Nord series, making it an excellent alternative for those looking to capitalize on festive season deals. Amazon's sale for all customers begins on October 8.