OnePlus 12 surpasses top-tier flagships with highest-ever AnTuTu score

By Akash Pandey 03:08 pm Dec 01, 202303:08 pm

The OnePlus 12 is launching on December 5

The OnePlus 12 has reportedly shattered records with its AnTuTu score, according to a leak by Digital Chat Station. The upcoming smartphone scored an astounding 23,33,033 points on the AnTuTu v10 benchmark, with 5,33,566 points for CPU, 9,04,961 points for GPU, 5,38,511 points for MEM, and 3,55,995 points for UX. The tipster also mentioned that the device utilizes advanced Vapor Cooling technology to achieve this level of performance.

Enhanced performance is a result of chipset and improved thermals

OnePlus China's president, Li Jie claims that the company worked closely with game developers, manufacturers, and chipmakers to optimize gaming performance on the OnePlus 12. The smartphone was rigorously tested with games like Genshin Impact and Honor of Kings under maximum load conditions for two hours to ensure seamless gameplay. The OnePlus 12 uses Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It bears the industry's first 9,140mm² vapor chamber that is capable of covering 38,547mm² of area.

The device will boast 4,500-nits of maximum display brightness

The OnePlus 12 will offer an AMOLED display with 4,500-nits peak brightness, surpassing the Redmi K70 Pro. It will feature a dedicated P1 Display chip and a precise pixel-level calibration algorithm. Despite the absence of an explicit reference to IP68 rating, OnePlus has demonstrated the superior responsiveness of its new phone compared to an iPhone 15 Pro in a simulated rain scenario. The phone might include up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

It will include a 50MP main camera with OIS

Dubbed as the most powerful imaging flagship in OnePlus history, the OnePlus 12 will sport a triple rear-camera setup. It will include a 50MP (OIS) Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 64MP (OIS) Omnivision O64B periscope telephoto camera, and a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide lens. More information about the smartphone's performance and features will be revealed at its launch in China on December 5. The global unveiling is anticipated to occur on January 24, 2024.