Nothing Phone (2)'s price slashed by Rs. 5,000: Worth considering?

By Akash Pandey 02:03 pm Dec 01, 202302:03 pm

The Nothing Phone (2) runs bloatware-free Nothing OS

Nearly five months after its debut, the Nothing Phone (2) has finally received a permanent price cut of Rs. 5,000, which is applicable across all its configurations. Nothing is also providing the CMF-branded 65W GaN Adapter, originally priced at Rs. 2,999, at a discounted rate of Rs. 1,999 when purchased with Phone (2). Though the price drop and the accompanying bundled offer may be enticing, is it worth considering the deal? Let's find out.

Discount breakdown available on the variants

The new effective pricing for the Nothing Phone (2) is applicable on both Flipkart and Croma. The flat Rs. 5,000 discount on the models, brings the prices down to Rs. 39,999 for 8GB/128GB, Rs. 44,999 for 12GB/256GB, and Rs. 49,999 for 12GB/512GB. Customers can also enjoy exchange discounts on eligible smartphones, reducing the pricing even further.

Key specifications of the device

The Nothing Phone (2) features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It includes a 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 main and a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide sensor. A 32MP camera is present on the front. Under the hood, it packs a 4,700mAh battery, and supports 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It ships with Android 13-based Nothing OS.

Should you buy the Nothing Phone (2)?

At the current pricing, the Nothing Phone (2) might be a good choice for those seeking an aesthetically appealing mid-range phone. It delivers a smart display, capable cameras, tried-and-tested processor, bloatware-free OS, wireless charging, and ample RAM and storage.