Akin to Telegram, WhatsApp will let you search using usernames

By Akash Pandey 01:36 pm Dec 01, 202301:36 pm

The feature will soon be implemented in the stable version

WhatsApp is gearing up to launch a new feature, which will remind you of Telegram. Soon, the messaging platform will let individuals search for others by their username, which will make it easier to connect with friends and family while boosting privacy. The username feature would reduce dependence on phone numbers. It is currently in the works for Android, and will be included in a future app update.

Username feature will be optional

The username feature is being introduced as part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.25.19 update, accessible through the Google Play Beta Program. This feature aims to give users a unique identifier, removing the need to share phone numbers. It's important to note that setting up a username will be completely optional, and users can delete their current username whenever they want.

Benefits of the upcoming add-on

The username search feature in WhatsApp will provide a solid layer of privacy for users, as they can connect with others without having to reveal their phone numbers. This is especially helpful for those who want to maintain some anonymity or control over their personal information. Plus, searching for users by their usernames will make connecting with others much simpler, as there's no need to ask for and swap phone numbers directly.

It is slated to roll out through an upcoming update

The WhatsApp ability to search for users by their username is in the process of being developed and is slated to be included in an upcoming app update. We will release new info containing further information about this feature as soon as it becomes available.