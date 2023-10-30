Samsung releases One UI 6.0 stable update for S23 range

The update weighs 350MB in size

Samsung is finally launching the stable Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update for the Galaxy S23 smartphones. Currently, users in Germany can access the update, which has a size of 350MB. The update is anticipated to roll out to other users in the near future. To obtain the stable UI, Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install Option.

One UI 6.0 brings new features and refinements

The One UI 6.0 update introduces a variety of new features aimed at improving the user experience. These include new fonts, widgets, enhanced lock screen customization, an upgraded Quick Panel and Notification panel, and more. The update also refines the App drawer and enables users to organize notifications by time. Additionally, it brings unique features and design updates to Samsung Apps.

Steps to update Galaxy S23 to One UI 6.0

Google launched Android 14 in early October, and Samsung has been working on adapting the new OS version for Galaxy devices since August. After nine beta updates, the update is now finally launching on the stable version, which is expected to see more widespread availability in the coming weeks. Before updating your Samsung Galaxy S23 handset to the latest firmware, make sure it has at least 50% battery life and over 3GB of available storage.