OnePlus 12R to get bigger battery but no charging boost

1/4

Technology 2 min read

OnePlus 12R to get bigger battery but no charging boost

By Sanjana Shankar 04:33 pm Dec 04, 202304:33 pm

The handset could debut in India on January 23. Representative image

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its latest flagship, the OnePlus 12, along with its R variant. The OnePlus 12R could debut in China as the OnePlus Ace 3. The OnePlus 12R has been spotted on the CQC certification website, revealing that the device will support 100W fast charging, similar to its predecessor OnePlus 11R. Additionally, the camera specs of the upcoming handset have also surfaced.

2/4

Triple rear camera setup will be on offer

The OnePlus 12R is set to boast a triple rear camera setup, featuring two 50MP sensors with a 24.6mm focal length, an f/1.8 aperture, and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The third camera will be an 8MP sensor with an 18.5mm focal length, an f/2.2 aperture, and electronic image stabilization (EIS). Up front, there may be a 16MP camera with a 25.2mm focal length, an f/2.4 aperture, and EIS .

3/4

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor will power the device

Rumors indicate that the OnePlus 12R will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and run on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. The device is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is also tipped to offer up to 3,000 nits peak brightness.

4/4

Other expected specifications and India launch date

The OnePlus 12R is said to house a larger 5,500mAh battery compared to the 5,000mAh unit in the OnePlus 11R, ensuring extended usage times and enhanced performance. Singapore's IMDA certification has also confirmed that the device will support 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. According to a recent global marketing campaign, the OnePlus 12R could launch in India on January 23.