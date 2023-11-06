OnePlus Open users reporting green line issue on display

OnePlus must hope that the occurrence of the green line problem doesn't turn into a widespread concern for its foldable flagship. On r/oneplus thread, numerous users have reported the issue with their foldable stating that the green lines are appearing at random places on the screen. In some cases, they are prominent and disruptive. One user even claimed their OnePlus Open's screen "died," with dead pixels appearing around the hinge area. The company has not yet acknowledged these issues.

OnePlus recently introduced free lifetime screen warranty

OnePlus might be aware of the potential display issues and have taken steps to address them beforehand. Just a few weeks ago, the company introduced a free lifetime screen warranty for its users. However, OnePlus has not provided any official statement regarding the cause of the green lines on its foldable. While the cause remains unknown, it could be a software-induced issue. This speculation is based on previous instances with other OnePlus phones, including OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9.

Company's response to previous display issues

In August, OnePlus India issued a statement apologizing for the inconvenience caused by display issues on affected devices. They encouraged users to visit the nearest OnePlus service center for device diagnosis and offered free screen replacement for all affected devices. Additionally, they provided a voucher for select OnePlus 8 and 9 Series devices, allowing users to upgrade to a new OnePlus device at a fair percentage of the device value.

Advice for affected OnePlus Open users

If you own a OnePlus Open and are experiencing the green line or dead pixel issue, your only option at this time is to visit a OnePlus service center for assistance. Users are advised to seek help from authorized service centers to address the display problems. With the company now offering a lifetime screen warranty for all affected devices, it is recommended to take advantage of this service if you face any display issues.