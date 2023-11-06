Vivo X100's key specifications confirmed ahead of November 13 launch

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Vivo X100's key specifications confirmed ahead of November 13 launch

By Sanjana Shankar 02:46 pm Nov 06, 202302:46 pm

The X100 series will be debut on November 13

Vivo is gearing up to unveil its X100 series on November 13. The lineup will include three models: Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+. Before the official launch, certain key specs of these flagship smartphones have been confirmed. The X100 series will pack a 5,400mAh battery, an upgrade from the 4,810mAh battery found in the X90 series.

2/4

Camera capabilities and V3 imaging chip

The X100 will boast a 1.0-inch telephoto camera sensor, V3 imaging chip, and a VARIO TESSAR lens with an f/1.57 aperture in the base model. Both the X100 and X100 Pro models in the series will feature ZEISS T* coating for improved imaging. The base model is said to get a triple rear camera setup that will consist of a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with OIS support, and a 64MP periscope shooter.

3/4

MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC and performance

Under the hood, the X100 will be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9300 SoC, making it the first phone to sport this chipset. The new chipset will be unveiled today. The Dimensity 9300 SoC has already posted impressive benchmark scores, outdoing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on Geekbench. It also ranks first on AnTuTu with 2.24 million points as far as chipsets for Android phones are concerned.

4/4

Pricing and storage variants

The base Vivo X100 model will reportedly be offered in four storage variants: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB. The starting price is expected to be CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 45,600), making it an appealing option for those seeking a high-performance smartphone with cutting-edge camera capabilities. It will come in four colorways: White, Blue, Orange, and Black colors.