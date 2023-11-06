OPPO and OnePlus to showcase imaging strategies this week

The OPPO event is set for November 8 (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO will showcase its imaging strategies and advanced technology at the OPPO Imaging Strategic Communication Festival in Paris on November 8. This event will mark the international debut of OPPO's annual super imaging masterpieces on an international stage, kicking off a global imaging extravaganza. Additionally, OPPO will reveal its new "Imaging Strategy," featuring the Super Image Algorithm and Super Image Engine.

OnePlus 12 will be the primary beneficiary

The OnePlus 12 is set to benefit from OPPO's latest imaging strategy, introducing groundbreaking features. It will incorporate the LYTIA LYT808 main, IMX581 ultra-wide, and OV64B periscope telephoto lenses, in partnership with Hasselblad, for an advanced imaging experience. OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis confidently stated that the OnePlus 12's advanced imaging capabilities will surpass competitors, including recent Pro image flagships.

OnePlus' imaging strategy conference set for November 9

Separately, on November 9, the OnePlus Imaging Strategy Conference will take place for OnePlus 12, in Shenzhen, China. Li Jie highlighted the synergy between optical and computational photography powers, emphasizing the hardware and algorithms working together in the device. The OnePlus 12 will feature a powerful customized image system and a new flagship main camera developed with Sony, positioning it to set new mobile photography standards.

Hasselblad collaboration and impact on mobile imaging

As OnePlus celebrates its 10th anniversary, the OnePlus 12 aims to redefine mobile imaging norms. The collaboration with Hasselblad for the "Hasselblad Imaging" initiative promises to set new benchmarks in mobile imaging technology. The imaging strategy conferences by OPPO and OnePlus are expected to be a defining moment in mobile imaging technology's evolution, bringing smartphones closer to professional-grade cameras in pursuit of visual excellence.