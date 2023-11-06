Sam Altman-backed start-up to unveil 'Ai Pin' on November 9

The Ai Pin can magnetically attach to clothing

Humane, a start-up founded by ex-Apple executives, is set to unveil its much-awaited wearable device, the "Ai Pin," on November 9. The Sam Altman-backed start-up showcased the device recently at a Paris fashion show. The Ai Pin is described as a "screenless, standalone device and software platform built from the ground up for AI." The device can magnetically attach to clothing, making it unique among wearables, and looks like one-half of a flip phone.

Privacy and data protection

The Ai Pin is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon platform and features a mini-projector, camera, and speaker. The device will have a "mix of proprietary software and OpenAI's GPT," allowing users to take calls, and text, and support voice commands. Privacy is crucial for Humane. Unlike several other AI devices that are "always on" and listen for a wake command, the Ai Pin functions without one, thereby ensuring user privacy.

Features of the Ai Pin

In May, Humane showcased the Ai Pin's capabilities. They demonstrated its "catch me up" feature, which provides users with a summary of news and information they may have missed. However, it's unclear how it connects to the internet since it doesn't pair with a smartphone. Its AI-powered optical recognition is a standout feature. It allows users to take calls while projecting details on their hands and translates English to French using AI translation.

The exact mechanism of the device remains unclear

The exact working of the Ai Pin will be detailed on November 9. The mini-projector is considered a cool feature, but the kind of response it would evoke among consumers remains uncertain. The device may face challenges due to the stigma associated with wearing a camera, similar to Google Glass. Furthermore, questions remain about the device's practical advantages over traditional smartphones. The Ai Pin is said to be available in black and white shades.