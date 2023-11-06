Apple to refresh iPad lineup in 2024: What to expect

By Sanjana Shankar 11:31 am Nov 06, 2023

The last iPad mini update happened almost two years ago

Apple is set to refresh its entire iPad lineup in 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This major update will include new models such as the iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad 10th generation, and the long-awaited iPad mini update. Reportedly, 2023 is the first time that the tech giant has not launched new iPads, since they were first unveiled in 2010. The last iPad mini refresh was nearly two years ago.

Expected features in updated iPads

Gurman predicts low-end to mid-range iPads could be updated as early as March 2024. He also expects new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models with M3 chips and OLED displays to launch in the first half of 2024. The next iPad Air may have an M2 chip, while the next iPad mini could feature the A16 Bionic chip.

Low-end AirPods and AirPods Pro update

A low-end AirPods model is also rumored to be released next year. The AirPods range has been a successful product line for the company. Additionally, Apple may update its AirPods Pro in 2025, marking its third attempt at creating a 'Pro' grade version. The tech giant has also postponed the launch of its largest-ever iPad model, possibly due to the shift to an OLED display for the device.