Elon Musk to integrate his AI start-up with X

By Sanjana Shankar 09:57 am Nov 06, 202309:57 am

xAI has also released its first AI model, called Grok

Elon Musk has announced plans to integrate his AI start-up, xAI, into his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter. The start-up aims to develop AI tools meant to 'assist humanity in its quest for understanding and knowledge.' He also mentioned that xAI will be available as a standalone app too. Musk's xAI also works with his electric car company Tesla.

Grok, the first AI model from xAI

Musk refers to xAI as a "maximum truth-seeking AI" that rivals Google Bard and OpenAI's ChatGPT. xAI has also released its first AI model, called Grok, which was made accessible to X Premium+ subscribers on Friday. Grok is designed to answer questions humorously. Grok has an advantage with real-time access to information through the X platform, said Musk. This social media integration offers users a powerful tool for accessing information and engaging with AI technology.

Musk believes AI is "the most disruptive force in history"

Musk has previously expressed concerns about Big Tech's AI efforts, especially regarding censorship. At the first AI Safety Summit in the UK last week, Musk called AI "the most disruptive force in history" and discussed the potential redundancy of paid work due to the technology. Musk's interest in AI goes beyond xAI. In 2015, he co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT but stepped down from the board in 2018.

