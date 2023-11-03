Samsung Galaxy S24 series to launch on January 17

By Sanjana Shankar 04:49 pm Nov 03, 202304:49 pm

The upcoming S24 series will operate on Android 14-based OneUI 6

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its flagship Galaxy S24 series on January 17, 2024. South Korean news outlet SBS Biz reports that the smartphone launch will be held in San Francisco, US. The tech giant usually launches its flagship S series range toward the end of February and starts shipping orders in March. However, per reports, the upcoming range will debut earlier than expected and the smartphone should be up for grabs by the end of January 2024.

Galaxy S24 series: Expected specifications and features

The Galaxy S24 lineup is likely to have Dynamic AMOLED 2x LTPO displays. Depending on the market, the smartphones could get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset or Exynos 2400 SoC. The devices will operate on Android 14-based One UI 6 and the Ultra model could provide up to 16GB RAM and up to 2TB storage. The Ultra model will boast a 200MP primary camera. All models will feature IP68 dust and water resistance and an ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy S24 series could offer generative AI capabilities

The S24 series is rumored to be an "AI Phone," boasting generative AI capabilities akin to ChatGPT and Dall-E. These devices will be equipped with on-device AI processing, enabling features like text-to-image conversion. The S24 Ultra is expected to sport a titanium frame, similar to Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro lineup. Samsung's Galaxy S24 series holds great importance for the company during challenging times, as it experiences a year-on-year decline in consolidated revenue but a rise in quarterly revenue.