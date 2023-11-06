iQOO 12 display specifications confirmed ahead of launch tomorrow

iQOO 12 display specifications confirmed ahead of launch tomorrow

04:53 pm Nov 06, 2023

The lineup could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support

iQOO is gearing up to launch its iQOO 12 series, which will comprise the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro, in China tomorrow. The standard iQOO 12 smartphone is set to hit the Indian market on December 12. Ahead of the launch, the display specifications of the iQOO 12 have been confirmed. The smartphone will feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED display with LTPO support, a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 1.5k screen resolution, and 3,000 nits peak brightness.

Geekbench scores reveal powerful performance

Additionally, the iQOO 12 global variant is said to have been listed on Geekbench. The device will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Geekbench listing shows a single-core score of 2,188 and a multi-core score of 6,383. The device is expected to have 12GB of RAM and boot Android 14. The Pro model will offer 16GB RAM with storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB.

Camera details

While specific camera details have not been revealed yet, the iQOO 12 could feature a 50MP OIS main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto lens. The 12 Pro will also carry similar specifications. Up front, both handsets could get a 16MP selfie snapper. Meanwhile, the iQOO 12 Pro model has been confirmed to feature a 2K 144Hz Samsung E7 AMOLED display.

The lineup could support 120W fast charging

The iQOO 12 series is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. They are also said to get an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Also, the iQOO 12 line-up will feature the largest ultra-wide vibration motor in iQOO's history and a proprietary Q1 gaming chip.