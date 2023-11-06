British start-up develops tampon that can test for STIs

The tampon can check for STIs using polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Daye, a British start-up focused on gynecological health, has created a new tampon that can screen sexually transmitted infections (STIs). This at-home test offers women a convenient, noninvasive diagnostic method, eliminating the need for traditional swabs or speculums. The tampon can check for common STIs like chlamydia, trichomonas, gonorrhea, mycoplasma, and ureaplasma, using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, reports The Guardian. It can provide results within five days.

The tampon was tested on 600 patients

The UK Health Security Agency reported a 24% increase in STI cases in 2022 compared to the previous year. Women are particularly vulnerable, compared to men, due to their vaginal physiology. Daye's diagnostic tampon aims to quicken diagnosis and treatment, especially for patients who may feel anxious or embarrassed about testing. The tampon was launched after clinical trials with 600 patients.

Improving testing uptake

Dr. Amira Bhaiji, an internal medicine physician at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals, believes the tampon is an ideal solution "for increased uptake and accuracy of STI testing." "Furthermore, the method of collection opens up a whole new realm of possibility of vaginal microbiome research, and in such a user-friendly form... encourages more people to come forward and participate, and that opens the door to an entirety of neglected research."

The diagnostic tampon showed a low test failure rate

Valentina Milanova, Daye's founder, emphasizes the tampon's advantages, including a low test failure rate due to improved sample collection compared to traditional swabs. "We observed a 1% test failure rate due to insufficient sample collection, compared with the 10% and more recorded with the swab." "We are also able to reduce sample collection errors significantly, making this an ideal approach for at-home sample collection as part of our strategic initiative to reduce patient wait times and improve access to care."