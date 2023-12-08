ASUS ROG Phone 8 teased before launch: What to expect

ASUS ROG Phone 8 teased before launch: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 06:25 pm Dec 08, 202306:25 pm

The ROG Phone 8 series is expected to launch in early 2024 (Representative image)

After weeks of anticipation, ASUS has officially given a sneak peek of the upcoming ROG Phone 8 series. It shared a teaser image, partially unveiling a smartphone and announcing it as "coming soon." ASUS is a leading smartphone brand renowned for cutting-edge gaming devices. The new series is set to follow the ROG Phone 7 lineup, which hit the market in April this year.

Take a look at the official teaser

The teaser reveals a new back design

The official teaser unveils the ROG Phone 8's redesigned back, showcasing a pentagon-shaped camera island with three camera sensors and an LED flash. Additionally, a side-mounted USB-C port, reminiscent of last year's ROG Phone 7 series, is noticeable.

ROG Phone 8 series to include three models

The ROG Phone 8 lineup will feature three smartphones: ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro, and ROG Phone 8 Ultimate. Recently, the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate was spotted on the 3C certification website, while the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website. These sightings hinted at an upcoming launch, and the official confirmation is now available.

Smartphones will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

ASUS has verified that the forthcoming ROG Phone 8 series will be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This means fans can look forward to improved performance and innovative AI capabilities in the new series, as Qualcomm's latest flagship chip is designed to integrate high-performance AI throughout the system. More details about the series are expected in the days ahead.

