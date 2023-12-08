Sony PlayStation VR2 now available in India: Check bundled offer

Sony has officially launched the PlayStation VR2, along with Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle in India. To recall, the VR headset was announced in the international markets earlier this year. The arrival follows leaked marketing materials that hinted at the imminent India release and pricing details. Industry insider Rishi Alwani had tweeted about the launch of Sony's next-gen VR headset in India, yesterday, with pre-orders anticipated to start this week.

The leaked marketing materials suggested that the PlayStation VR2 would cost Rs. 57,999 without any games included, while the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle was expected to be priced around Rs. 62,000. This turns out to be true, as VR2 (with orb-shaped controllers) is priced at Rs. 57,999, whereas the bundle costs Rs. 61,999. It is now available at most major retailers and online shopping platforms, including Shop At SC, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Coma, Vijay Sales, and more.

The PlayStation VR2 features an OLED display, with (2000x2040 pixels) per eye resolution and a 90Hz/120Hz refresh rate. It offers adjustable lens separation and an approximate field of view of 110 degrees. The headset is equipped with a six-axis motion sensing system, an IR proximity sensor, four cameras for headset and controller tracking, and two IR cameras for eye tracking. Additionally, it includes a built-in microphone, stereo headphone jack, and connects to the PS5 via Type C.